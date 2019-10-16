PIC talks tough on liquidating Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo assets
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering liquidating Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, as well as court action to freeze the assets of its subsidiary Ayo Technology Solutions (https://www.sharenet.co.za/v3/quickshare.php?scode=AYO).
Parliament’s finance committee heard on Tuesday that the PIC has issued a letter of demand to Sekunjalo over its failure to repay the loan it gave the company to acquire Independent Media...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.