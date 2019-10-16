Checkers introduces rewards programme 'Xtra savings' — here's how it works

Retailer Checkers launched a rewards programme called Xtra savings, which it says will allow customers to save money on up to 1,000 grocery items.

Here's how it works:

It's not loyalty points, but “instant savings” at the till

Checkers says the programme will require customers to swipe their cards at tills to receive discounts on a variety of items.

“No points. No tiers. No levels. Just instant cash savings on your groceries and drinks.”

In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, the retailer says it has partnered with SA brands to give shoppers discounts, which it says are reflected on their till slips.

Among these discounts are 35% off a popular washing powder brand and up to R1,000 off on top-tier whiskey.

Benefits

The retailer says customers who register for the programme will stand to reap “benefits”.

These include having some of the proceeds from the purchases being donated to charity, cash savings on marked products, and “early notification” on specials such as Black Friday and Easter sales.

Here's how you can register

Customers can register by filling in a form in-store or use the below mentioned channels:

Add Checkers (+27-87-240-5385) as a WhatsApp contact and say “Hi!”

Scan the QR code on the back of your Xtra Savings card (available in store) and sign up online

Dial *134*835*CARDNUMBER# and follow the prompts

Download the Checkers app from your app store

Savings, or not?

Most launch items on the Checkers website require that customers buy in bulk. These include toilet paper, disposable nappies and coffee which are all marked under the “50% off” banner.

Some items such as 1.35kg of Weetbix cereal are discounted.

At Checkers, the product retails for R49,99, while at Pick n Pay, the same product and quantity goes for R76,99.

On Monday, Business Insider reported that Checkers exaggerated with one of its products.

“Touch 57cm kettle braai for R2,700 that is a saving of nearly 20% compared to other retailers — even that discount is closer to R500 than the R1,300 Checkers claims.”