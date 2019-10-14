Sanlam taps into the stokvel market

PREMIUM

SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is tapping into the lucrative stokvel market that continues to attract households’ savings.



The insurer announced on Friday that it has partnered with the National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa) to launch a new financial services brokerage called Nasasa Financial Services...

