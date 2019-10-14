Business

Sanlam taps into the stokvel market

By Londiwe Buthelezi - 14 October 2019

SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is tapping into the lucrative stokvel market that continues to attract households’ savings.

The insurer announced on Friday that it has partnered with the National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa) to launch a new financial services brokerage called Nasasa Financial Services...

