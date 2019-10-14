One form to simplify funding for businesses: President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the introduction of a common application form across SA's development funding institutions is one of the measures the government is taking to stimulate businesses.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa, who is in London, where he will address the Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday, said: “If we are to create jobs and reduce poverty, we need to grow our economy at a much faster pace.”

Despite the need to cultivate a new crop of home-grown companies, he noted that many entrepreneurs struggled to mobilise capital and access markets. “They also find it difficult and costly to meet the regulatory requirements for starting and running a business.”

The government intended to make business easier for the person starting out in their garage and the multinational looking to open a new factory, said Ramaphosa, adding that the common application form was a step towards this goal.