Business

Helping people become best versions of themselves

PREMIUM
By Herald Reporter - 14 October 2019

As an author and motivational coach with a difference, Dr Janin Vansteenkiste says the shift from  the  academic field to opening a consulting firm was tough.

But, despite the rocky start, Vansteenkiste, who operates from her Port Elizabeth business in Circular Drive, says she has managed to help people grow as leaders to become great influencers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Only good, clean fun at Kwa Joe
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court

Most Read

X