Helping people become best versions of themselves

PREMIUM

As an author and motivational coach with a difference, Dr Janin Vansteenkiste says the shift from the academic field to opening a consulting firm was tough.



But, despite the rocky start, Vansteenkiste, who operates from her Port Elizabeth business in Circular Drive, says she has managed to help people grow as leaders to become great influencers...

