Helping people become best versions of themselves
As an author and motivational coach with a difference, Dr Janin Vansteenkiste says the shift from the academic field to opening a consulting firm was tough.
But, despite the rocky start, Vansteenkiste, who operates from her Port Elizabeth business in Circular Drive, says she has managed to help people grow as leaders to become great influencers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.