Business

Chinese car sales fell 5.2% in September, 15th month of decline

By Reuters - 14 October 2019
Nissan cars at a dealership in Shanghai. Car sales in China fell for a 15th consecutive month in September.
Nissan cars at a dealership in Shanghai. Car sales in China fell for a 15th consecutive month in September.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Car sales in China fell for a 15th consecutive month in September, with the number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold contracting for the third month in a row, data from the country's biggest car industry association showed.

Total car sales fell 5.2% from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That followed declines of 6.9% in August and 4.3% in July. Car sales in 2018 declined from a year earlier, the first annual contraction since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the US.

Sales of NEVs fell 34.2% in September, CAAM said, following a 15.8% decline in August. NEV sales jumped almost 62% last year as the broader car market contracted.

NEVs include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

China has been a keen supporter of NEVs and has implemented sales quota requirements for car makers.

Latest Videos

Only good, clean fun at Kwa Joe
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court

Most Read

X