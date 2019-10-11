R20m office block for Walmer

Construction of new Main Road development set for completion in early 2020

PREMIUM

The landscape of Main Road in Walmer is changing again, with the construction of a R20m office development expected to be finished early in 2020.



The 1,100m² building on 255 Main Road will be home to NBC Holdings, an employee benefits management company, and Compendium Insurance Brokers...

