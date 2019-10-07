LEARNING CURVE | Family-moulded Havilah a PE gem

Jewellery is akin to art and should not only reflect the skill of the goldsmith manufacturing the piece but also capture the personality of the one who will wear it.



Havilah Designer Jewellers owners Carol and Charlie Jackson, said each piece crafted for their customers was an advertisement and statement of Havilah’s uncompromising quality. Carol and Charlie established the now Walmer-based business in 1996 from the back room of their family home, specialising in designing and manufacturing quality custommade platinum, palladium, gold and silver pieces...

