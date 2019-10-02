Motor industry goes for last-ditch session to resolve wage issues

PREMIUM

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the associations representing component companies, petrol stations and car dealerships will meet one more time to try to iron out their wage differences.



The union has been in drawn-out talks for weeks at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council, a bargaining forum that incorporates component companies and associations such as the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and Fuel Retailers’ Association...

