Thomas Cook missed the digitalisation boat, and suffered for it: experts

"Travel has taken over the internet. You no longer need specific travel insurance as it comes with your credit card, and you can book through sites like Bookings.com or AirBnB. If you want advice or further information you simply use Tripadvisor.com.

"The old-school booking system is no longer relevant in the rapidly evolving digital age," Hayward said.

He said consumers were spoilt for choice and could find excellent bargains online.

"Thomas Cook, by not developing a competitive online product, has killed their business. Digitalisation is an exciting and developing technology approach that has proven to kill old school models if not integrated with a newer, more online-focused offering," Haywood said.

He said this was a lesson for consumers to start trusting online platforms because Thomas Cook just proved that these businesses are more stable and offer much better value.

Otto de Vries, CEO of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata), said that the collapse of Thomas Cook would have "little to no impact on South African leisure or business travellers".

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of an iconic international travel brand and the impact to staff and travellers. It is unlikely however that the closure of Thomas Cook will impact large numbers of South African travellers, as the group did not operate in South Africa, nor to our knowledge was it a direct supplier of product to the South African travel industry,” says De Vries said.

Asasta said the closure of the company came on the back of 18 airlines closing so far in 2019.

The problems at Thomas Cook also raised the importance of travellers ensuring that they were properly insured.

Vera Nagtegaal, executive head of the insurance quote provider Hippo.co.za, said it was important for travellers to do their research before leaving for their trips.

She said most travel insurance included emergency medical expenses, a hospital cash benefit per day, personal accident cover in the event of death or permanent disability, emergency travel and accommodation, legal assistance and personal liability cover, among others.

"But not all policies cover business travels, student, group or senior citizen insurance," she said.

Nagtegaal explained the differences:

Business insurance: If you’re travelling for business you would fall into one of two categories. Business administrative insurance for people who are typically travelling to a meeting, or business industrial insurance if you are travelling to perform a service or some sort of manual labour. This type of insurance generally provides cover for aspects like delayed or cancelled flights, lost passports and medical cover.

If you’re travelling for business you would fall into one of two categories. Business administrative insurance for people who are typically travelling to a meeting, or business industrial insurance if you are travelling to perform a service or some sort of manual labour. This type of insurance generally provides cover for aspects like delayed or cancelled flights, lost passports and medical cover. Senior citizen travel insurance: For those over 70, for example, this insurance covers things like medical expenses, a visit from a family member if necessary, missed flights or cancellations and lost or delayed luggage.

For those over 70, for example, this insurance covers things like medical expenses, a visit from a family member if necessary, missed flights or cancellations and lost or delayed luggage. Student travel insurance: This type of insurance is for younger people travelling for work or leisure and includes cover for emergency medical costs, injury or damage to a third person or their property, cancellation of an entire trip and missed flights.

This type of insurance is for younger people travelling for work or leisure and includes cover for emergency medical costs, injury or damage to a third person or their property, cancellation of an entire trip and missed flights. Group travel insurance: If there are more people travelling as a group to the same destination, group travel insurance may be a better bet. This type of insurance generally includes cover for medical costs, cash back for lost or delayed luggage, flight cancellations and missed flights and cover if a third person is injured.

"A basic form of travel insurance is often provided by your bank when purchasing an air ticket using your credit card. But, be warned that this cover may not be sufficient as it often places caps on age, costs, services and certain destinations," she said.

Nagtegaal recommends "going through your policy with a fine-tooth comb to determine exactly what is included and what is excluded".

"You should make a list of your particular needs over and above what your general travel insurance covers and then compare the various quotes to ensure that you get the best value for money. Travel insurance is there to protect you and to offer you peace of mind if you require medical attention, evacuation or suffer financial loss," said Nagtegaal.

De Fries added that "supplier default" wasn't always covered by regular travel insurance.

"It is important to check with your travel insurance provider what kind of default insurance is included. We would, however, always advise travellers to take travel insurance whether they are travelling for leisure or business," he said.