Cell C talks to MTN to secure more access to its network

Cell C is in advanced talks with MTN to gain more access to its network as SA’s third-biggest cellphone company strives to overcome mounting losses and add products such as financial services.

An extended roaming deal could be concluded within the next month, CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson said in an interview.

Cell C already has access to MTN’s network in major cities such as Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“We are not a tower-owning company, our profits have to come from the services that we are able to offer customers,” said the CEO, who took charge on a permanent basis in August to replace the ousted Jose Dos Santos.

Cell C is struggling under R9bn of debt, while full-year losses have ballooned to R8bn from R656m a year earlier.

Its management team is in weekly calls with lenders to update them on plans and ensure the company pushes through a recapitalisation by the end of 2019.