Numsa gearing up for widespread shutdown

Union at loggerheads with motor industry over wage demands

PREMIUM

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA is preparing for an industry-wide shutdown in sectors incorporating component companies, petrol stations and car dealerships.



In a statement on Tuesday night, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union was already formalising the picketing rules as part of its preparation for a final meeting on Monday with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...

