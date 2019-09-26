Numsa gearing up for widespread shutdown
Union at loggerheads with motor industry over wage demands
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA is preparing for an industry-wide shutdown in sectors incorporating component companies, petrol stations and car dealerships.
In a statement on Tuesday night, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union was already formalising the picketing rules as part of its preparation for a final meeting on Monday with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...
