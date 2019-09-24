Tongaat makes board changes with five directors leaving

Tongaat Hulett said on Monday that five long-serving directors, including chair Bahle Sibisi, will leave the embattled agriculture and agri-processing group at the end of September.



The company announced in June that it had hired PwC to launch an investigation after it uncovered suspicious accounting practices. The group’s shares on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange have been suspended since June...

