PE vehicle carrier loads record number of units

A vehicle carrier which loaded 4,500 units in August broke the record at the Port Elizabeth Car Terminal in August.

The previous record was held by Glovis Sonic in February when it handled 3,481 units.

The increase is attributed to larger demand from international markets.

When comparing August 2019 to August 2018, 8,217 units were handled versus 12,043.

“We attribute this to teamwork and the upholding of high safety standards,” Transnet Port Terminals’ Wandisa Vazi said.

“The successful handling of the volumes was also made possible by the commitment of our teams at the car terminal.”