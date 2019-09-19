Rain launches Africa’s first commercial 5G network

PREMIUM

SA’s internet consumers are set for a world of better internet speeds, faster downloads and more reliable connections with 5G.



Rain, the data-only network operator that is partly owned by Patrice Motsepe, Paul Harris and Michael Jordaan, said on Wednesday that it had activated Africa’s first commercial 5G network, making it available to selected existing customers...

