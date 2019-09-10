Old Mutual bars Moyo from returning to work

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was once again barred from returning to work on Monday.

Moyo presented himself for work on Monday morning following a court order upholding his reinstatement as CEO that was handed down by judge Brian Mashile on Friday.

Moyo’s lawyer said his client was ushered to a boardroom and informed the company would be filing an urgent application to seek a declaratory order effecting Moyo’s second letter of dismissal sent to him on August 24.

“We asked Old Mutual to produce a document preventing Mr Moyo from returning to work. They have been unable to do so,” Moyo’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, said.

“We will wait for them to bring another urgent application,” he said.

No document had been forthcoming by the time Moyo left the building at 10am.

Old Mutual said on Monday it had met Moyo to explain he would not be returning to work, because its contractual rights remained intact, having served him with a termination letter in August.

Old Mutual said it would be filing appropriate appeal papers over the next few days.- BusinessLIVE