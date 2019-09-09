LEARNING CURVE | Events for Africa on the horizon
Bay marketing, communications firm Inkanyezi sets sights on huge automotive event for entire continent
Inkanyezi is the company behind some of the biggest events in Port Elizabeth, such as the African Advanced Manufacturing and Composites Show.
But the company’s communications director Deon Engelke hopes to go even bigger with the creation of an automotive-related event for the entire continent...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.