Business

LEARNING CURVE | Events for Africa on the horizon

Bay marketing, communications firm Inkanyezi sets sights on huge automotive event for entire continent

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 09 September 2019

Inkanyezi is the company behind some of the biggest events in Port Elizabeth, such as the African Advanced Manufacturing and Composites Show.

But the company’s communications director Deon Engelke hopes to go even bigger with the creation of an automotive-related event for the entire continent...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
Rober Mugabe has died at age 95

Most Read

X