Coega ready to step on the gas
Corporation eyes new energy-based projects
A near-perfect storm is brewing with the natural gas discovery just off Mossel Bay and the long-awaited update to the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) expected to be released to SA’s cabinet in September.
The gas condensate discovery at the Brulpadda block and the IRP for electricity have caused a number of countries to switch their focus to SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.