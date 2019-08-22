Mr Price shares plunge after retailer warns of lower sales of apparel

Mr Price Group’s shares plunged to their worst level in more than two years after the company said retail sales from fashion stores, its biggest division, fell in the first four months of the new financial year, as SA’s weak economy forced it to slash prices.

“Higher-than-desired markdowns were required over the short winter period, diverting customer spend away from full-price merchandise and materially impacting gross margin,” the retailer said.

In the 18 weeks to August 3, total retail sales — including sales to franchisees — edged up 0.5%.

But retail sales from the company’s own apparel stores fell 0.5% because of a 2.1% decline at the core Mr Price chain. Excluding new stores, sales from that chain fell as much as 5.3%.

Comparable store sales across the group declined 2.5% despite gains in the home segment and Mr Price Sport.

Mr Price’s shares fell as much as 12.2% to R154.12 in early trade on Thursday, the worst level since mid-2017.