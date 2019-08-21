Talks deadlock as Numsa sticks to double-digit hike

PREMIUM

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is refusing to budge on a double-digit wage increase at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council, with the last meeting scheduled for August 29.



The union has been in drawn-out talks for the past few weeks at the council, which is a broader bargaining forum that incorporates component companies and associations such as the Fuel Retailers’ Association of Southern Africa and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.