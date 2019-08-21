Talks deadlock as Numsa sticks to double-digit hike
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is refusing to budge on a double-digit wage increase at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council, with the last meeting scheduled for August 29.
The union has been in drawn-out talks for the past few weeks at the council, which is a broader bargaining forum that incorporates component companies and associations such as the Fuel Retailers’ Association of Southern Africa and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation...
