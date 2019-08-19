LEARNING CURVE | Legal firm’s personal touch pays off

PREMIUM

Greyvensteins Attorneys recently walked away with the prestigious PMR Africa Diamond Award for the second year running.



Leaders in the legal field and with a footprint in three major cities across South Africa, director of conveyancing, Chris Nortier, believes Port Elizabeth, being a smaller city, has allowed his team the opportunity to harvest business relationships that are more personal in nature...

