Contingency plans put in place to prevent future disruptions at Ngqura – ports authority acting CEO

‘Tireless efforts to normalise situation’ after go-slow delays

PREMIUM

Contingency plans have been put in place and employees who embarked on a go-slow will be subject to disciplinary hearings to ensure that delays at the Port of Ngqura do not cause exporters to lose even more revenue.



That was the message from Transnet National Ports Authority acting CEO Nozipho Mdawe in her keynote address at the 2019 Exporters Eastern Cape Awards held at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre on Friday evening...

