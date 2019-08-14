Now Steinhoff turns its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits
After months of work untangling years of fraudulent transactions, Steinhoff has turned its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits triggered by the scandal that threatens the survival of the global retail group.
Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders that include former chair Christo Wiese...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.