Now Steinhoff turns its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits

After months of work untangling years of fraudulent transactions, Steinhoff has turned its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits triggered by the scandal that threatens the survival of the global retail group.



Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders that include former chair Christo Wiese...

