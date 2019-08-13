Top exporters to be revealed

The best in the business of business will soon be announced by Exporters Eastern Cape at the organisation’s Exporter of the Year Awards 2019.

The gala event, which will take place on Friday at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre, promises to be a celebration of the region’s annual export successes.

The sought-after Exporter of the Year Awards – now in its 24th year – recognises and honours the achievements of Eastern Cape exporters and service providers to the province’s export industry.

The Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) general manager of corporate affairs and external relations, Moshe Motlohi, said the parastatal was proud to support the Exporter of the Year Awards 2019.

TNPA is again the platinum sponsor of the gala event.

“A vibrant export industry plays a critical role in generating sustained economic growth, helping us to meet our development mandate as Transnet – including a better life for all South Africans.

“We want our ports to not only serve as multicargo trade gateways, but also to foster the growth of the Eastern Cape’s participation in the global export economy through increased import and export activity,” Motlohi said.

Winners will be announced in the following categories:

● SJM Flex Environmental Award;

● SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award;

● IDC Job Creation Award;

● Best Provider of Services to Exporters;

● Best Exporter: Small Business;

● Best Exporter: Medium Enterprises;

● Best Exporter: Corporate Category;

● Best Exporter: OEM; and

● Overall Exporter of the Year for 2019.

The Judging criteria include qualitative and quantitative data, which are assessed by an independent panel of judges.

The 2019 judges include Quintin Levey (Exporters EC), Jane Stevenson (Exporters EC), Sujit Bhagattjee (TNPA), Kingsley Dell-Robertson (IDC), Justin Ries (FNB), Prince Matonsi (NMBBC), Dr Randall Jonas (Nelson Mandela University Business School) and Hoosain Mahomed (AIDC).

Winning the 2018 Overall Exporter of the Year award was an incredible experience for Port Elizabeth company S4 Integration, S4 marketing manager Gideon Smith said.

“Winning was quite unexpected and a privilege to receive such a prestigious award.

“It meant we were on the right track, and industry had taken note of our contribution to the Eastern Cape export market. Through the win, new opportunities have arisen for our company and we have seen growth in our software and industrial automation divisions.”

S4 Integration also claimed two additional awards in 2018 – Best Exporter: Small Business, as well as a merit award for the IDC Job Creation Award.

“Winning adds to your credentials and solidifies your achievements,” Smith said.

“We received publicity and brand awareness which created opportunities to receive a number of other awards and strengthened our partnerships with international partners and built confidence in S4 with our local customer base.”

Other sponsors for the event include: Absa (gold), Volkswagen Group SA (gold), Magnetic Storm (gold), Oracle Media (gold), SJM Flex SA (silver), Industrial Development Corporation (silver) and Sasfin Commercial Solutions – Global Trade (bronze).