Steinhoff asks for another extension
Steinhoff International has asked creditors to agree to a fifth extension of the deadline for completion of the restructuring of the furniture retailer. The new deadline will be moved to August 19 from August 9.
On Thursday, just hours before the August 9 deadline, the embattled furniture retailer, which has outlets on four continents, said it had requested creditors to agree to extend the date for completion of the group restructuring. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.