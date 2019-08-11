Corporate SA lacks that female touch – to its great cost

A new report released by professional services company PwC shows that only one in five jobs in senior management and on executive levels in SA is held by a women.



“Women’s month serves as a reminder of the urgency for closing gender imbalances in the workplace throughout SA. Achieving gender parity throughout the workplace is one of the most critical challenges that business leaders face today,” the report states...

