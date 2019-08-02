Job creation hampered by tourism visa rules and Eskom

PREMIUM

SA is not able to create jobs due to stringent tourism visa rules and unreliable electricity supply, a report following Cyril Ramaphosa’s job summit showed on Thursday, days after official data revealed that the unemployment rate had climbed to its highest level since 2008.



At the summit in 2018, Ramaphosa pledged to create 100,000 new jobs, a feat that looked impossible in an economy that has hardly grown over the last decade and with power utility Eskom struggling to shoulder a mountain of debt and keep the lights on...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.