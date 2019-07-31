China lifts ban on beef exports from SA

China has lifted the ban on beef exports from SA following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in January.

The outbreak resulted in the suspension of beef, wool and animal skin exports to China.

While the ban on wool and animal skin exports was lifted in March, Chinese ambassador to SA Lin Songtian announced last week that beef exports had also been given the all clear.

He made the announcement at the launch of Aberdare Cables’ R135m high-voltage power cable plant in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

“China has taken the leap to lift the ban on beef imports from SA,” Lin said.

“This is because of the comprehensive, strategic partnership with SA.”

Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl said the association was glad to hear that the beef ban had also been lifted.

“We initiated the whole mitigation against the foot-and-mouth disease and are very glad it is sorted out in such a short time,” he said.

He said previous bans had gone on for ages, resulting in major damage to the economy.

“There are massive opportunities to export meat to China and other markets that we are still not exploiting,” he said.

Van Zyl said the association hoped the exploitation of these markets would drive up beef prices.

“Most of the meat that would have been exported was consumed locally, which had an impact on the price and hurt farmers badly,” he said.