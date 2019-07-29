How much is Airbnb worth to SA? About R10bn
Airbnb generated nearly R10bn for SA in 2018, underlining its small but significant role in the ailing economy as the short-term rental company battles regulators seeking to limit its impact on private housing and the hotel industry.
SA has proposed a new set of rules under the Tourism Amendment Bill that, if enshrined into law, will specify how much an Airbnb host can charge in rentals and the number of nights guests can stay at chosen locations. ..
