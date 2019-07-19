New tech no quick fix for SA jobs

The keynote speech of US-based futurist George Friedman at a fourth industrial revolution (4IR) summit held earlier this month in Johannesburg opened a can of worms.

Friedman appears to have boarded a plane and come all the way to Africa only to tell a gathering that SA should go back to the old way of doing things.

Friedman believes SA should take a step back to the third, or even the first and second, industrial revolutions for answers on how to lift a quarter of its population out of unemployment and despair.

Instead of trying to skip the phases that developed economies such as the US, China and Japan underwent, SA needs to place far more emphasis on a low-wage export system, Friedman said.

It means SA needs to develop industries to absorb low and unskilled labour. This, coupled with cheap labour, will attract business. And SA will earn money from exports, he told representatives of technology companies as well as executives and government officials.

"A vast part of the SA population is so impoverished that it won’t fully benefit from 4IR. China took advantage of its low wage rate and in essence exported labour. It is now one of the leaders of 4IR. SA needs to do the same," Friedman said.

It’s an unpopular opinion. But does it have merit? And does it mean that SA cannot expect technology to assist its growth trajectory? With growth of just 0.8% in 2018, there is no question that SA is in trouble.

But the MD of Deloitte Consulting for Africa, Thiru Pillay, disagrees with Friedman, saying he doesn’t understand SA’s context.

"[Friedman] articulates a very linear, one-dimensional approach to economic development," says Pillay.

"Everybody agrees that we have [the] problem [Friedman mentioned], but people do not agree with his vision for our society."

Friedman doesn’t have a vision for our country, says Pillay. "He has a very technocratic view about how to solve one problem — and we are not a one-problem country."

Pillay says SA has "deep technology adoption and a sophisticated services economy". At the same time, the unemployment rate is 27% and 17-million South Africans rely on social grants from the state.

Wits vice-chancellor and principal Adam Habib says Friedman doesn’t understand that SA is not made up only of townships. "SA is both Alexandra and Sandton in the same place."