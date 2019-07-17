Move to boost Bay’s cruise ship visits
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is considering a proposal to subsidise port charges for cruise liners that dock at the Port of Port Elizabeth in a bid to attract more passenger ships to the city...
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is considering a proposal to subsidise port charges for cruise liners that dock at the Port of Port Elizabeth in a bid to attract more passenger ships to the city...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.