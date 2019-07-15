Mixed bag for August fuel prices with petrol to increase, diesel to decrease

While the rand has won ground against the US dollar in July, international oil prices have increased, offsetting the rand's gains. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited monthly fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The rand has progressively appreciated against the US dollar since July 1, dipping below the R14/$ mark," the AA says.

"However, international oil prices, which pulled back further in the first week of July, have raced upwards again on concerns over international inventories and ongoing political instability in the Middle East."