Woolies' clothing business turns the corner

Department chain Woolworths said on Thursday it had turned around its fashion, beauty and home business after fixing poor product choices in clothing, which had weighed on its sales the previous year.

Woolworths shares jumped more than 8% to a 6-1/2-month high after it said sales in its fashion, beauty and home business in the 52-weeks to the end of June rose 1.5% “as a result of a focus on core ranges and basics, backed by improved availability".

Woolworths South Africa, which also trades in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, accounts for 71.1% of operating profit.

Sales at Woolworths, which also has a presence in Australia and New Zealand, fell by 1.5% in previous year in the fashion, beauty and home business as its womenswear modern range failed to resonate with its core customers.