Business

Tough uphill slog now awaits debt-laden Omnia

PREMIUM
By Siseko Njobeni - 03 July 2019

The chemicals firm is probably deeply regretting the acquisitions of  Umongo Petroleum and Oro Agri

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mzansi 'shook' as Bafana qualifies for Afcon knockout round
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...

Most Read

X