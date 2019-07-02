Business

Attend a free Sowetan Dialogue in Polokwane about tax filing season

By Staff Reporter - 02 July 2019
Tax season 2019 has arrived, and South Africans always have lots of questions about their duties in this regard.

What rights do taxpayers have when dealing with the SA Revenue Service? And what is being done to protect taxpayers' rights?

Join the tax ombud, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, at the next event in the Sowetan Dialogues series to discuss these and other burning questions.

The details

  • Date: July 1 2019
  • Time: 8am for 8.30am
  • Venue: Fusion Boutique Hotel, Polokwane
  • How to book your seat

It's free to attend this Sowetan Dialogue but space is limited, so booking is essential

Click here to RSVP by June 24 2019.

