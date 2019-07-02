Attend a free Sowetan Dialogue in Polokwane about tax filing season

Tax season 2019 has arrived, and South Africans always have lots of questions about their duties in this regard.

What rights do taxpayers have when dealing with the SA Revenue Service? And what is being done to protect taxpayers' rights?

Join the tax ombud, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, at the next event in the Sowetan Dialogues series to discuss these and other burning questions.

The details

Date: July 1 2019

July 1 2019 Time: 8am for 8.30am

8am for 8.30am Venue: Fusion Boutique Hotel, Polokwane

Fusion Boutique Hotel, Polokwane How to book your seat

It's free to attend this Sowetan Dialogue but space is limited, so booking is essential.

Click here to RSVP by June 24 2019.