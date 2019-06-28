Trump sets tone for stormy G20

US President Donald Trump arrived in Osaka on Thursday after setting the tone for what promises to be a stormy G20 summit by lashing out at friends and foes alike over trade tariffs and foreign policy.

The long-running US-China trade war looks set to dominate the two-day meeting of world leaders in Osaka from Friday, but clashes also loom over climate and geopolitical hot-spots, including North Korea and Iran.

On board Air Force One en route to Japan, Trump fired off a characteristically bullish tweet, chiding long-standing ally India for “unacceptable” tariffs on American goods.

“India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn,” tweeted Trump.

The US president had earlier taken aim at China, saying Beijing wanted to do a deal because the world’s second-largest economy was “going down the tubes”. Furious at what he sees as an unfair advantage in the trading system, Trump has already hit Beijing with $200bn in levies on Chinese imports and appeared to threaten more.

“You have another $325 billion that I haven’t taxed yet — it’s ripe for taxing, for putting tariffs on,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.