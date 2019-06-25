You can now use your phone for the entire trip on Kulula flights

All kulula.com passengers can use their portable electronic devices (PEDs) during all phases of their flights across SA, the airline announced last week.

The low-cost airline said devices including tablets, e-readers, smartphones and other small devices such as MP3 players, electronic toys and smartwatches are allowed to remain powered on board.

"We have worked very closely with the SA Civil Aviation Authority to approve this new policy on our aircraft, which is a significant enhancement to our customer experience on board," said Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com.

"In short, this means that passengers can now use their devices as soon as they set foot on board our aircraft and keep them on for their entire journey."

Prior to the new policy, customers had to turn off and stow all electronic devices during takeoff and landing.

Checking Instagram during takeoff like...