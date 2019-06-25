BMW vows to amp up production of electric cars with 25 models in 2023

German high-end car maker BMW said on Tuesday it would accelerate its plans to build new electric models, as the whole industry comes under pressure to meet strict emissions regulations.

The Munich-based manufacturer will offer 25 electrified vehicles in 2023, "two years earlier than originally planned", chief executive Harald Krueger said in a statement.

Of those, more than half will be all-electric, while the remainder will be hybrids, BMW said.

The car maker took an early lead in battery-powered driving with its i3, released in 2013. However, it is no longer the market leader using the technology, which is indispensable for car makers to meet the EU's tough new carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rules set to bite from 2020.