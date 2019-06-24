EC aqua.v franchise owner finds value in being first in SA to provide mineral water in returnable glass
Eco-friendly water goes down well
The brand, he added, was born out of a desire to offer fresh, natural spring mineral water in eco-friendly glass bottles.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.