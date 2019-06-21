Nedbank entices stokvel members

Many of the 820,000 stokvels operating in South Africa do not use a bank account to keep the savings they collect on behalf of an estimated 11-million South Africans.

According to research carried out by African Response, only 41% of stokvels make use of bank accounts.

Not using a bank account means the stokvel members lose out on interest and they risk their savings being stolen or misused by those in charge.

But many stokvels probably think twice about opening a bank account because it isn’t easy to do and because savings in these accounts are subject to bank charges that can be particularly harsh for small savers.

Nedbank did some homework into the problems stokvels face and it hopes changes it has introduced to its account will make more stokvels want to use its account.

Sisa Cikido, head of retail investments at Nedbank, says stokvels can now use its Pay-As-You-Use (PAYU) bank account which does not attract any monthly fees for the stokvel account and members can also open one of these accounts.

While other transactions may attract charges, members can transfer their monthly contribution to the stokvel from such an account free of charge and the stokvel can transfer money to members' PAYU accounts free of charge.

If the stokvel collects contributions in cash, these can be deposited at a Nedbank ATM without charge, but deposits in a branch will incur charges, Cikido says.

In addition, the stokvel account will earn interest as soon as the members have collectively saved R1,000, starting at 2.5% and going up to 4.3% for amounts above R100,000.