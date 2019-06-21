How to keep your wealth in the family

South Africa has the most dollar millionaires in Africa and is one of the fastest growing ultra-wealthy populations on the continent, according to the latest Knight Frank Wealth Report.

According to the report, South Africa had 661 ultra-rich individuals worth over $30m (about R439m) in 2018, while its dollar millionaire population grew 4% to 52,926. The report also states that South Africa will remain the largest wealth hub in Africa, with a 32% share of the ultra-wealthy population in five years’ time.

But are the wealthy and their offspring guaranteed to stay rich for generations to come?

No matter how big or small your fortune, the experts agree that you need to protect it from being squandered by the next generations.

They say the road to wealth creation is not easy, teaching future generations to sustain it can be even harder. It is much easier to start early and work at it for longer than wait too late and take the risk.

“The reality is most people who do make it up the income and wealth ladder in the country are the first to do so in their family - the first to graduate, make a decent income or to buy a property,” Rariva Ramdhani, advice specialist at Old Mutual Wealth, says.

However, she warns that even if you are the first in your family to upgrade your standard of living, this wealth is often lost by the second or third generation due to lack of communication, trust and even preparation of future generations to preserve the wealth built up by their parents or grandparents, no matter how small.

“The first step in preserving wealth in a family is to have a clear family charter as a roadmap to help you develop your unique financial strategy for your family,” Garth Curry, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, says.