Tanya Cohen to step down as CEO of Business Unity

Tanya Cohen will step down as CEO of the federation of employer and business organisations Business Unity SA (Busa) this week, six months before the end of her contract.

She has been at the helm of the business organisation since the start of 2018.

Busa is the recognised voice of business at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

Nedlac serves as a forum for various constituencies to find consensus on economic and labour policy.

The principal constituencies are business, labour and the state.

“I have accomplished what I set out to do – reposition Busa as SA’s apex business organisation and a credible, strategic and critical partner to government and other social partners at Nedlac.

“So this was an opportune time to bow out,” Cohen said this week.

She is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

“I wish the board and the organisation well as they navigate the new dawn for the benefit of all South Africans,” she said.

The board of Busa said: “Tanya is an exceptionally capable leader who, during her tenure, has repositioned Busa and built strategic relationships with government, organised labour and community.

“She put together a capable and diverse team of mostly women and young people that will serve the organisation well into the future.”

The board is expected to finalise interim arrangements to fill the CEO position within the next week.