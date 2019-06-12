Volkswagen drops partnership with self-driving car firm Aurora

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that it has dropped a partnership with a US startup developing self-driving cars, Aurora, as it explores a broader alliance with Ford.

"The activities under our partnership have been concluded," said a spokesperson for the German automaker, confirming information first reported by the Financial Times.

He added that plans for cooperation with Ford were "progressing well".

According to the FT report, VW is looking to work with Ford's self-driving unit Argo AI to forge ahead into the nascent but revolutionary sector. An agreement could be announced in the next few weeks, it said.