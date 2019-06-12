Mercedes-Benz unveils its new seven-seater GLB

In terms of wheelbase size, the model fits in between the GLA and GLC SUVs. Despite not being the largest model within the lineup, it's the first to offer an optional third row which adds two extra seats bringing the total up to seven. Owners will be able to securely fit four child seats in the back.

Though the model has been designed for families, it also has an aggressive exterior and high-performance technology under the hood for off-roading. It's powered by a four-cylinder engine capable of generating 165kW and 350Nm of torque; the top speed measures in at 210km/h. Owners can opt for a 4Matic all-wheel drive system with variable torque distribution if they want extra traction.