JSE agrees to suspend Tongaat Hulett listing amid financial chaos
Board battles to finalise statements due to ‘unreliable’ information
This is the first time the JSE has suspended a listing for reasons other than noncompliance with listing regulations or a pending liquidation.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.