Ford to close engine plant in Wales in latest blow to UK car sector

Ford said it would close its plant in Bridgend, south Wales, next year because of falling demand for some of its engines, putting 1,700 jobs at risk in a further blow to Britain's once-booming car industry.

Ford, which will take a roughly $650m (about R9,806,680,000) pre-tax charge to cover the cost of closing the plant, is making cuts in several countries to turn around loss-making operations in a stagnating European car market.

The US automaker has also repeatedly warned the UK government that it needs free trade to be maintained with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, but said Thursday's announcement "has nothing to do with Brexit".

Production of Ford's 1.5-litre petrol engine, which has seen lower demand, will end in February, while a contract to supply Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) finishes in September 2020.

Britain's once-thriving car sector, rebuilt since the 1980s mainly by foreign carmakers, has suffered slumps in sales, output and investment over the past two years.

"Changing customer demand and cost disadvantages, plus an absence of additional engine models for Bridgend going forward, make the plant economically unsustainable in the years ahead," said Ford Europe president Stuart Rowley.