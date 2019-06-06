Sars clarifies: when you have to file a tax return even if you earn less than R500,000 a year

The recent announcement by revenue service Sars about the earnings threshold below which tax returns do not have to be submitted has been misinterpreted, says Sars.

It was reported that Sars raised the threshold for taxpayers who need not file tax returns to earnings of less than R500,000 a year - but there are conditions. The previous threshold was earnings of less than R350,000 a year.

Threshold of R500k and criteria for those not required to file

Sars has clarified that the threshold of R500,000 refers to those people who are no longer required to file a tax return - it does not mean workers who earn less than R500,000 a year will no longer pay income tax.

Added to that, the "filing threshold" is not the same as the "tax threshold" to pay tax or have Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted.

"You have already paid income tax through the PAYE deducted from your salary if you earn more than R79,000 a year for those under 65 years for the 2020 tax year," said Sars.