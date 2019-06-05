SA’s economic nosedive ends hope of Ramaphosa confidence boost

The rand reacted negatively, falling as much as 2.1% against the dollar in intraday trade. Shortly before the JSE closed, the rand was down 1.68% at R14.6821/$, having lost 10.8% from its 2019 best of R13.2421 reached on January 31.

SA’s GDP print on Tuesday was half of the Bloomberg consensus of 1.6% quarterly growth, with some economists saying they now expect SA’s growth to average 0.5%-0.7% in 2019.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had pencilled in a growth rate of 1.5% in February. In its May meeting, the Reserve Bank had said it expected growth of 1%, changing its guidance from an interest-rate increase to a cut by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Tuesday’s numbers were likely to bring forward both Reserve Bank interest rate cuts and accelerate policy reforms, analysts said. It also reflects negatively on Ramaphosa’s 14-point stimulus plan unveiled in September 2018.

The worse-than-expected GDP performance was driven by a 13.2% contraction in agriculture, a 10.8% mining contraction and an 8.8% contraction in manufacturing, the latter two hit by load-shedding.

The dismal figures would probably prompt a 25 basis point cut from the Reserve Bank in July, Ashbourne said, but were not on their own likely to lead to a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service. Moody's has previously warned on SA’s tepid economic growth.