WATCH | Top five announcements by Apple at developers' conference

Apple announced a series of changes at its developers' conference in San Jose, California, on Monday, including new privacy measures and the dissolving of iTunes into Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

BBC reported that as an alternative to using social media to log into apps, a new sign-in has been created which hides e-mail addresses and other personal information.

Apple announced iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC), giving users a first look at the latest software. The Verge reported that a big focus was on performance, with claims that apps will launch twice as fast.

Another much talked about update was iOS 13 dark mode, which affects notifications as well as the dock.

The updates were welcomed by Apple fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions.