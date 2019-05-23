Mazi Capital offers diversified access to shares on JSE

Investors looking for a local equity fund offering diversified access to shares on the JSE and to support black business in South Africa will find a top-class offering from boutique manager Mazi Capital.

Founded in 2006, its name - which means cow in Nguni - drives Mazi capital’s investment philosophy to produce rich capital growth. “Mazi grows and produces offspring - in investment terms this implies growth in capital. It produces milk on a regular basis, which implies dividends. The Mazi can be sold at the end, realising a capital gain,” Malungelo Zilimbola, founder of Mazi Capital, says.

Mazi’s local equity fund, the Mazi Prime Equity Fund, only invests in shares on the local equity or share market – the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – making it subject to the ups and downs or volatility of the stock market.

Its benchmark, which it aims to outperform, is the FTSE/JSE Shareholder Weighted Index – the index that tracks the performance of all the shares on the JSE in the same proportion as they make up the capital invested in the JSE.

To outperform the index, the management team known for their stock picking skills, carefully researches the companies in which the fund will invest. They look for the shares of companies that are trading below the price at which the manager thinks the business should be valued and which should over the long term return to fair value – known as a long term valuation approach to select investments.